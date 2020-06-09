Springfield police officer rammed, suspect shot during incident at police headquarters

Springfield police shot a man who hit an officer with a car in the parking lot outside police headquarters Tuesday morning.

According to Police Chief Paul Williams, the man crushed the officer against a barrier after causing a disturbance inside the building. The officer was breathing and talking when medics took him to the hospital.

Williams said staff asked the man -- who police are not identifying at this time -- to leave prior to the incident in the parking lot. Police say the man urinated on the station's door handles as he left the building.

The man then drove up in an SUV. As officers tried to flag him down, Williams said the suspect hit the accelerator, hitting the officer. Williams was not sure if the suspect was attempting to ram the building or officer on purpose.

Another officer yelled at the suspect to stop and get out of the SUV. Williams said the suspect refused, so police shot him. Officers pulled the suspect out of the SUV and handcuffed him before sending the man to the hospital.

The SPD lobby on Chestnut Expressway was locked down following the incident. Police had not reopened the area as of 10:50 a.m.

This story will be updated.