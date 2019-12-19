Springfield oldest restaurant reopens under new ownership

Springfield's oldest restaurant reopened under new ownership.

Pappy's Place sold at auction on November 22 to Wayne and Susan Rader. The Raders worked to get Pappy's ready to reopen as their own restaurant and bar.

Pappy's Place is the oldest restaurant in Springfield, operating since 1933. And has the oldest liquor license in town. Neighbors spoke about concerns the new owners of Pappy's Place might change the name or even tear down the place. But the Raders plan to keep it the same old Pappy's. They're even keeping the same cook who's been here for 25 years. You will see new items on the menu.

The Raders say having their own restaurant fits well with their bed and breakfast and nightly rentals and apartments on the same block. But the Raders are also just happy to be keeping a piece of Springfield history alive.

"t's just so rewarding to all of us to be able to save something in Springfield and give back to the people that love to come here," said Susan and Wayne Rader. "The stories we've heard, the people coming in, they've got engaged here, they proposed, and all kinds of stories. I can just listen to them all day about the history that this had."

Pappy's Place officially reopened Wednesday. It will stay open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

