Springfield passes two new emergency bills to help community through the pandemic

As the next phase of Springfield's recovery plan goes into effect city council passed some emergency bills that will help the community recover.

Starting Tuesday restaurants will now be able to use green space, lawns and other areas around their buildings to serve customers.

This is going beyond what was already approved a few weeks ago.

Also, additional funding is now available to help 200 low income families pay rent for three months.

Additionally, 40 businesses can apply for loans to keep their doors open.

The money will come from the Community Block Grant until federal money through the CARES Act is distributed locally.

Housing aid will be distributed through HUD.

Businesses will have to apply through the city.

There is a limited amount of funding available at this time.

A few speakers reiterated the need for assistance, addressing council virtually.

"Folks feel that these evictions haven't been proceeding but I spoke to an attorney today who said four weeks ago he was defending a client on an eviction hearing via Zoom in our county court. This is something that has not slowed down due to the pandemic," said Christopher Smith.

Summer Massey, Senior Vice President, Arvest Bank said, "Due to the financial strains some of our dearest and memory making neighborhood business may not be able to reopen. This impacts a business owners family and it also impacts an employee's family too."

