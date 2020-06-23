Springfield police confirm they do not use chokeholds

The Springfield Police Department is gearing up to graduate 13 recruits from its police academy in just a few weeks.

Over 27 weeks, these recruits will learn constitutional law and go through physical fitness and driver exercises, then be put in role-play scenarios to apply what they learn.

'The biggest issue we are seeing right now is verbal communication. People quit talking to each other a long time ago and now we have to teach them now not to just talk, but to listen. It's amazing what people will tell you when they find out you're willing to listen to them," said Springfield Police Training Commander, Lt. Fred Beck.

Lt. Fred Beck says there are certain tactics they do not teach, specifically chokeholds.

"We never have, we didn't stop it because of this, we have never practiced that, it never been in our policy that I know of in the several years I have been here," said Beck.

Instead, SPD has a defensive tactics program intended to deescalate situations.

"We don't want to get to the need for force," said Beck.

Jamille Jones, the creator of United Community Change, a Black Lives Matter organization is happy police don't use chokeholds.

She would like to see more deescalation but says she would also like to see all officers carrying business cards and recording with body cameras.

"A business card with their badge number, the office that they work in, and anyone who is over them, so there is full transparency immediately and that person is looked at, there is nothing to hide behind," said Jones.

"I feel like we should have a channel, a public channel where if someone gets pulled over that we can go to that channel and see our friend or family and watch them during that whole transaction," said Jones.

​Officials at the Springfield Police Department say some officers do carry business cards, but typically officers use notepads to provide info.

Police have also proposed to the Springfield City Council to get body cameras for their officers.

