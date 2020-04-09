Springfield police explain recent stay-at-home citations

The Springfield Police Department issued its first stay-at-home order citations on Tuesday, and explained more on the citations a few days later.

Police ticketed a group of men on motorcycles Tuesday night in the 800 block of East Battlefield. Officers responded to the scene after multiple complaints starting the motorcycles were driving erratically, loitering and possibly intoxicated.

The Springfield Police Department says officers spoke with the individuals, then could not determine an essential reason for them to be out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police say seven people received citations for violating the city's stay-at-home order.

The stay-at-home order does not restrict any specific mode of transportation, including motorcycles, if the travel pertains to an essential activity. However, police say drivers should only be on the roadways when absolutely necessary.

