Springfield police make two arrests Saturday, neither were protesters

Two people were arrested following an afternoon protest in downtown Springfield, but police say no protesters were arrested.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the first arrest was unrelated to the protest and involved an intoxicated man who assaulted a police officer. The second individual was arrested for peace disturbance.

Police estimate Saturday's protest, which began at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield, drew 2,500 people.

The Springfield Police Department says it thanks the community for a peaceful demonstration and cooperation with traffic delays throughout the day.