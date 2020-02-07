Springfield police offer tips on avoiding scams

The Springfield Police Department has offered new tips to help the public detect and avoid scams.

The tips come after Springfield police received nearly 1,000 reports of Internet crimes in 2019 and the Federal Trade Commission received 3.2 million reports nationwide.

“We don’t want to see the citizens of Springfield fall prey to scams and we hope that with a few simple tips, we can safeguard them from losing money or becoming a victim of identity theft,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Springfield police offered the following tips to avoid falling victim:

• Don’t send money or give out personal information in response to an unexpected request — whether it comes as a text, a phone call, or an email.

• Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information, so the name and number you see aren’t always real.

• Wiring money, reloadable cards and gift cards are risk forms of currency. These methods make it nearly impossible get money back, so think twice if someone if requesting payment in those forms.

• Representatives from SPD will never call you and request funds over the phone.

Police say the most successful and commonly used scams are imposter scams. A caller pretends to be from the government, a well-known business or a friend or family member of the targeted person in order to get money or sensitive identify information.