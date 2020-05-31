Springfield police report four incidents, but no arrests from Saturday's protest

An afternoon protest in Springfield over racial injustice drew hundreds of people and stretched several hours Saturday afternoon.

The Springfield Police Department tells KY3 no arrests were made during Saturday's protests.

However, police reports were filed for several incidents per Springfield police, including the following:

-A three-wheeler tried to avoid the protest, and a gun was pointed at them.

-An incident involving a silver HHR, which was damaged, and pepper spray.

-Some people flew a thin blue line flag that got ripped off their truck, then one man was punched several times and two cars were vandalized.

-One protester hung on to a persons truck and was knocked off; driver and his vehicle were sprayed with some kind of paint.

Springfield police have also planned for another protest expected Sunday in the same area.

"We understand the desire and right to protest peacefully. In an effort to keep drivers and protesters safe, do ask that drivers avoid that area again today." a spokesperson from the police department tells KY3.