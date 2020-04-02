One shot near Glenn and Division in Springfield, suspect at large

One person was shot Thursday afternoon near North Glenn Avenue and West Division Street in Springfield.

Police say the victim was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries. Several Springfield police officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect is at large and believed wandering in the area. Police say the suspect and victim knew each other.

Details are limited, but the public is encouraged to avoid the area. Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

