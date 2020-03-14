Springfield police: Missing teen found safely

UPDATE: Police say Jason Kerce was found safe and in good health at about 7:50 p.m.

----

The Springfield Police Department asks for the public's help with finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jason Kerce was last seen walking southbound away from the 3000 block of S. Linden Ave. Police issued a missing person report Saturday.

Kerce is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, possibly with a Marvel superhero Black Panther on the front, black pants and black Nike shoes. He also had a black backpack with a grey blanket inside it.

Police say Kerce is autistic and suffers from reactive touch disorder, disruptive mood disorder and Asperger Sydrome.

If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).