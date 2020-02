The Springfield Police Department says 15-year-old Tanesha Zakara Hicks was found safely after issuing an endangered person advisory.

The advisory was issued Thursday, but cancelled shortly after 6 p.m.

Hicks was last seen walking away from her home in the 2100 block of W. Brower around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Hicks is on the autism spectrum and has the mental and emotional equivalent of a 5-year-old.

Hicks is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 260 pounds.