Springfield police warn about signs of stalking for National Stalking Awareness month

Stalking is an under reported crime, yet it affects more than six million people each year.

Lieutenant Culley Wilson with Springfield Police Crime Investigations said identifying stalking isn't as black and white as other crimes. There are a few different types based off of just how much unwanted attention you are getting. The most serious, first degree stalking, has to have a physical threat.

"Use common sense and don't downplay it," Wilson said.

According to the Stalking Prevention Awareness and Resource Center one in every six women and one in every 17 men are victims of stalking at some point in their lives. Wilson said if you are feeling uneasy, follow your gut.

"They can say well I was just here it was coincidental," he said. "But, even if it is ask somebody, talk to somebody, call police and say 'here's what I've got, I'm not sure but this is what's happening,' because a report doesn't hurt anything."

Wilson said the first thing you should do is keep a good record of what is happening.

"If this is happening you need to start recording it and basically writing down on a piece of paper that I saw such in such at this date this time at this place," Wilson said.

He said knowing how to defend yourself can also help you in the long run.

"Heaven forbid that you get into a situation like that it can help you survive, help you escape and we've seen it happen," Wilson said.

Tiffany Goodfriend is a black belt and a women's self defense instructor at Dunham's Martial arts.

"Twice a year we have a women's self defense seminar," she said. "A lot of people think it's just physical like i'm going to go learn how to punch people but we teach the mental self awareness and the red flags, like things to look for in people."

Goodfriend said a lot of her students come in wanting to learn how to defend themselves after experiencing something like stalking or domestic violence.

"We find that women will train better initially if they have a hard time coming in if they know they're not going to be training with men," she said. "So we train with just women to make it a safe place to learn these things."

Wilson said it is also a good idea to change up your routes between work, your home and even the grocery store.

