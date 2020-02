Slick spots on highway 65 caused a couple of crashes Thursday morning. The crashes happened at the Sunshine and Kearney interchanges. Another crash happened on the Sunshine interchange going over highway 65.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The crashes caused traffic back ups on highway 65 during the morning commute.

The national weather service reported that a 1/2 inch of snow fell in Springfield, but some roads became slick when the temperature dropped below freezing.