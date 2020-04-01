Springfield printing companies create face shields for health care workers

Printing companies in Springfield are using their resources to help our local health care workers.

nPrint Graphix and Bass Print Solutions are using equipment designed to cut up signs to produce face shields for our local hospitals to protect those on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus. Like many other local business, the printing companies began to see a dip in orders.

"I had no idea what a shield was a week ago, but I've gotten quite an education over the last few days," said David Vogenthaler, the sales manager at Bass Print Solutions.

Both companies saw the need for personal protection equipment and jumped at the opportunity to help.

"As soon as that happened we went into immediate action and started manufacturing and producing a design for shields because we knew the demand was high," said John Fugitt, the owner of nPrint Graphix. "We've got some equipment here and some suppliers locally we could grab those materials from and start beginning to make those."

Both companies are in the beginning stages of production. So far nPrint Graphix has produced around 200 shields and has already sold and donated some to local hospitals. The company prints about 35 masks at a time and hopes to produce more than 1,000 masks a day.

Bass Print Solutions made their first drop off Wednesday. Their equipment can cut 50 masks at at time.

"Well we just started cutting them yesterday afternoon and we have delivered 1,300 today, we're hoping to do 1,000 a day, which we hit pretty well today," said Vogenthaler.

The new project has come as a relief for the companies.

"We had some big jobs in here we finished and there's very little coming in that's new except for curbside service signs," Vogenthaler said. "We were looking to do something and it was kind of neat that we could help the situation."

Both Vogenthaler and Fugitt said hospital workers were grateful when they dropped off the face shields. Vogenthaler said he reached out to both Mercy and CoxHealth about purchasing his shields and both hospital systems responded to him within the hour.

"So far it's been a great reaction, we've been able to send them out all over the country and even locally here with Cox and Mercy here locally and some local dentist offices even to help with some of their patients and nurse practitioners," said Fugitt.

Both companies plan to continue to mass produce the face shields as long as they can get their hands on the supplies.