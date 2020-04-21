Springfield protesters say they're fighting for the economy

A protest was also held Tuesday in Springfield.

People at Park Central Square calling on city and county leaders to re-open the Ozarks and the entire state.

"We just felt like we couldn't contain it anymore. We had to get involved," said protest organizer, Melanie Taylor.

She says that she and her husband are frustrated.

"We actually just moved here two years ago. Our business is in Utah. We still run it remotely. It's a wedding event industry business. We want to stand here and support the local businesses," she said.

The Taylor's wanted to give people like Donald and Lora Witham a chance to voice their concerns.

"The economy," said Lora Witham. "The economy is going to crash."

A few hours before the rally local leaders announced their decision to take steps towards easing restrictions on businesses.

"Our recovery efforts begin right now. We feel comfortable in taking a half step forward immediately. Allowing businesses not previously deemed essential to be able to take orders by telephone, online or by any other ordering system in which the order is not made in person," said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.

Local leaders are stressing the fact that the community still has to be cautious.

Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon, "At first we will lighten the restrictions. This will be the beginning of relief but we will not be, quote, back to normal just yet."

Taylor said that some of her family and friends were hit with the COVID-19 virus.

She said, "We know that it's real. We feel compassion, of course, because we have it in our own family."

But she and many others feel that it's time move on.

"I was all for holding down the economy for a couple of weeks, even 30-days. I was willing to make that sacrifice. But at this point I really felt it important to move forward now and get this opened up. Make it full force. Let's get us back to work," explained Taylor.