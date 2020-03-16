SPS, surrounding area school districts dismiss class until April 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The spread of COVID-19 is leading school districts in surrounding Springfield area to take action to keep children home.
In consultation with health department officials, the following Pre-K-12 school districts will close through Friday, April 3:
Springfield
Springfield Catholic
Ash Grove
Fair Grove
Fordland
Logan-Rogersville
Marshfield
Nixa
Ozark
Republic
Sparta
Strafford
Willard
These districts are currently on spring break. The students will not return as previously planned on March 23. Closure impacts all extra- and co-curricular activities, including athletic competitions, practices and after-school programs and events.