Springfield restaurant owner wonders if decades-old cold case could soon be solved

A 23-year-old cold case in Springfield is getting new attention, after an arrest last week in Iowa.

Police think Clark Perry Baldwin, 58, killed three women in Tennessee and Wyoming nearly 30 years ago.

Now, some are convinced he's tied to a Springfield murder as well.

The old crime scene is at west Chestnut Expressway, near I-44. That's where Gloria Jean Barnes' body was found in 1997, but her killer never was.

A former truck driver in Springfield, turned restaurant owner, said he always looked at Barnes' cold case and thought this had to be a truck driver responsible for her death, so when one was arrested just last week, he began to wonder if he could be Barnes' killer.

Ali Kahn has lived enough life to piece things together, and says he's often right.

"I love to watch the forensic files and stuff and I told them it has to be a truck driver," said Kahn.

New DNA evidence, investigators say, links Clark Perry Baldwin, 58, of Waterloo, Iowa, to at least three murders. Ali thinks it's at least four, including Gloria Jean Barnes.

Her body was dumped behind his restaurant before it was his in 1997.

At the time, it was a restaurant and truck stop called Seven Gables.

The manner in which she was left was eerily similar to the cold cases that Baldwin is allegedly responsible for.

"Oh I would love to find that (killer),you know, because this is like my dream to find that culprit," he said.

It's a case Kahn feels is personal because he has got to know Gloria's mother over the years, but she hasn't been back in several years. Kahn says the last time he saw her, she was in bad shape.

"She passed away I think. Because she used to come here, park the car every year and come over there, and I will come over there with her and we go to that place where they find the body."

Ali says he fears she'll never know her daughter's killer may just be caught, and a case that has haunted him for years might soon be closed.

"That's him, I think. You know, hopefully he will admit this because... well, the law enforcement will do it, they will find out."

KY3 News reached out to Springfield police for an interview. They would not go on camera with us today, or answer any questions related to this case. But they told us they are aware of Mr. Baldwin's arrest and they are working to see if there is any potential connection to our local cold case of Gloria Jean Barnes.