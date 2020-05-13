Springfield restaurant says popular delivery app added their menu without their consent

More people have been turning to delivery since the beginning of the pandemic, using sites like "Postmates." But, not all the restaurants know that they're offering delivery.

"That kind of makes it hard for us to make sure our customers are taken care of," said Uliana Komodi, the owner of European Cafe.

Komodis tells KY3 she has gone out of her way to continue to serve her customers throughout this pandemic, even personally delivering items two days a week. So, she was surprised when a driver from the delivery app "Postmates" showed up for an order she couldn't complete.

"There were some items placed that we usually take advanced notices for so we could not fulfill them," she said.

Komodi said she called Postmates to ask how her menu made it onto their app. She said the company would only remove her restaurant if she provided detailed information about herself, such as her personal phone number and address.

"I don't have anything against Postmates as far as like their business model, I think it's up to them how they do business," Komodi said. "We honestly, we just wanted to have an honest opportunity to refuse their services, and that's really everything we wanted from this."

The cafe owner has now taking matters into her own hands, alerting her customers that they need to call the restaurant if they would like to place any type of order. This way, she can ensure their order is able to be fulfilled and gets to them safely.

"We have no control over how long it stays in the car," Komodi said. "Because we don't work directly with them, we don't have an agreement to be honest, so it's like I don't know what's happening with my order and how it gets to my customer."

KY3 reached out to Postmates for clarification about their policies and how the business was listed in the first place, but we still have not heard from anyone from the company.

