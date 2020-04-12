Springfield restaurant serves 1,600 free Easter meals

The Hill Italian Restaurant in Springfield gave away more than 1,600 meals, stuffed with barbecue pork and four sides.

Easter Sunday looked a little bit different this year.

Angel Kim, the owner of The Hill Italian Restaurant, said he couldn't imagine spending the holiday without helping people.

"Easter is one of my favorite holidays. With this one being so different, I wanted to make a difference in the Springfield Community by giving," Kim said.

The meals were prepared and delivered to a never-ending line of cars. They were served to front line healthcare works, restaurant workers, and those who are unemployed right now due to the pandemic.

"We're both unemployed right now, saw it on Facebook, and thought we would try," said Christey George as she waited in line for her free meal. "I think it's wonderful that they're doing this for the community."

Each box was packed full with barbecue pork and four sides. Customers had the option of a meal featuring sweet potato casserole or potato salad.

"Everything happened with the help of our community partners, our food providers donated a lot of stuff, our bank Oak Star Bank also helped financially," Kim said.

Kim said he's trying to give back to the community as much as possible right now.

"For the last three weeks, what I've been doing personally from the restaurant is doing giveaways for families," he said.

Kim said he has received a lot of support love from the community for his helping hand.

"We have tons of messages, tons of Facebook messages and tons of calls [from] everyone saying thank you to us," he said.

Workers did wear gloves and masks to keep everyone safe during the pass out.