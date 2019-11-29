Springfield sees another overdose spike in recent weeks

Springfield is currently in another overdose spike. In the last two weeks, the city has seen 21 overdoses.

The last major overdose spike in Springfield was in mid- to late-October, when authorities responded to more than 40 overdoses in a two-week period. The most recent numbers are not as severe, but health officials say, they're still concerning, as they show how many people are struggling with addiction in the community.

Katie Towns is the assistant director with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. She said there were seven overdoses last weekend, and more earlier this week.

"We're not sure what that is or where it's coming from," Towns said.

Pastor Brandon Lien knows the struggle of addiction.

"Depression and hopelessness is at all time high. People are looking for a way to escape the pain they're going through," Lien said.

Lien said he spent about a decade in substance abuse.

"By the age of 16, I was addicted to pain pills and cocaine and it only escalated at that point," he said.

Lien's church, The Well, hosts a Redemption service every Friday night, to reach those who are in recovery, and those who might be seeking it.

"We wanted to create an environment where people felt comfortable coming into church," he said.

Earlier this month, The Well dedicated an entire service to praying for the Springfield's overdose problem. Now the city is dealing with another spike.

Towns said these spikes show the need for more ways to reach out to those who struggling with addiction.

"So that people who are in that cycle can seek help without feeling afraid or ashamed or having some sort of fear of retaliation for seeking help," she said.

She said addiction can affect anyone, and it is a powerful disease.

"It can take somebody several attempts before they get to a place where recovery is possible," Towns said.

Pastor Lien said, today, drugs are easier to find and more potent than they've ever been before. He and Towns both said making resources just as available as those substances are, might be part of the solution.

Lien said he believes the church plays a vital role in recovery.

"The only thing I've seen people actually replace that hopelessness with any actual sort of peace or hope is with a relationship with Jesus Christ and I just don't see that becoming a one-size-fits-all answer for everybody," he said.

Click HERE for a list of recovery resources from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department also encourages harm-reduction tools to safely use. Those include never using alone and only doing so when Narcan is available.

