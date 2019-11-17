Springfield semi-pro football team holds fundraiser for The Kitchen after devastating fire

The community is rallying around Springfield's The Kitchen after its warehouse was set on fire by an arsonist.

The organization stored food, clothing and household goods for those in need in the warehouse.

Now several local groups are coming together to restock it. Springfield football club Queen City Insane Asylum along with Man-Days are hosting the "Stock the Kitchen" event. The groups are collecting donations to help support the outreach and those in need of supplies.

"All of us at some point have walked in unfortunate times," said Caleb Scott, Queen City Asylum head coach. "We've had people to support us or be there for us whether that be financially, emotionally or spiritually. We wanted to be that kind of leadership within our community."

You can donate canned goods, bottled water, winter clothes for all ages, and blankets at Tommy Hawks, Seminole Baptist Church, Tragedy to Triumph, and Rogue Barber Company.

