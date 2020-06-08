Springfield sex offender sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

A Springfield, Mo. man with a prior conviction for transporting child pornography was sentenced in federal court today for another child pornography offense.

David Todd Beresky, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Beresky to a lifetime of supervised release following incarceration, and ordered him to pay a total of $24,000 in restitution to seven child victims.

On Dec. 2, 2019, Beresky pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

At the time of the offense, Beresky was on supervised release following his incarceration for a 2005 federal conviction of transporting child pornography. His probation officer learned he was working as a pizza delivery driver, which was not permitted. Beresky’s probation officer confronted him at work and inspected his cell phone. Beresky’s cell phone contained multiple images of child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Project Safe Childhood

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc . For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab "resources."