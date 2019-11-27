Springfield single mother of 4 celebrated for her commitment to family, job

If you were standing outside Michaels Arts and Crafts store in Branson Wednesday afternoon you might have noticed a small group of people that looked like they were involved in a Publishers Clearing House give-away.

There were balloons, what looked like those cardboard over-sized checks they give out, and a lot of smiling faces.

Jennifer Shook, an employee at Michaels, didn't have a clue what was going on as she was led out to the parking lot by the store's manager Amy Bucy.

"I had no idea," Shook said with a shrug.

Her friends were among the onlookers praising the single mother of four who has endured a lot of hardships.

"She's raised this kids by herself," said her friend Jennifer Sullivan. "She's tried so hard to keep her head above water."

"You want what's best for 'em (her kids) but sometimes you get so down not being able to do that," added Bucy.

Jennifer's plight was one of 764 nominations for Home Free, a program sponsored by the LaTour Advisory Group and two local radio stations, KWFC and KWND, who narrowed the nominees down to the one they felt most deserved their monetary gift.

"It was really hard to choose," said Joe LaTour, the owner of the LaTour Advisory Group. "But this dear lady is a single mom to four teenage sons and one of them, who's 12 years-old, had an appendectomy and as it turned out there was cancer found."

"They said it could have killed him had they not discovered it with the appendectomy," added Bucy.

"She was more worried about going to work and trying to pay the bills," said Sullivan after word came that Shook's son was cancer-free.

"It was exhausting in trying to get the medical taken care of," Shook admitted.

"So we wanted to step in and help lighten her load," LaTour said.

So on Wednesday after leading Shook out to the parking lot, KWFC and KWND radio personalities presented Jennifer with a $250 gift card.

Then Joe LaTour walked up as KWND's Stephanie Jenkins announced the bigger surprise.

"It wasn't a contest for a grocery card," Jenkins said. It was actually a contest to pay your rent for an entire year."

"Are you serious?" Shook replied with a look of shock on her face.

"Yes," Jenkins replied. "And I was in tears imagining what kind of blessing this would be for you and your boys. I hope you have a happy Thanksgiving!"

"It will be!," was Shook's response. "It's a relief for me and my kids."

"I just knew it would make it possible for her to have Christmas for her and her sons," Bucy said of the great impact on the family's lives.

"A lot of times when people are going through needs instead of being a joyous time the holidays can be a very depressing time," LaTour said. "So this is a real blessing to be able to do this."

"Nobody deserved this more than she did," Sullivan said of her best friend. "I couldn't stop crying."

Jenkins estimated the payments will cover around $600 per month for a year.

