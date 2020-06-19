Springfield soccer group unveils plans for new complex

A developer is sharing plans to turn an alfalfa field into a new soccer complex in Springfield.

H Design Architecture

Sporting Springfield says the new complex will give area kids a step up when it comes to competing in the sport. The organization's executive director says they've been talking about this for years, but hope to see construction in the next couple of months. He says the complex will be built with private funding, with Bobby Allison as a big supporter.

Rob Phillips, a Tulsa developer and H-Design Architecture firm are involved. For phase one, the plan is to build 5 Bermuda grass soccer fields. Phase 2 would include more grass fields and outdoor turf fields, as well as an approximately 90,000 square foot building with indoor fields.

Those pushing for the project say it will be great for soccer players in the Springfield area, because they'll get the train on the same surfaces they compete on.

"To be honest, it's something we've been working on for over 5 years, and it's because of the children, because of the kids," said Eric Sorlie, Sporting Springfield executive director. "And our surrounding communities that we go to and compete with, they all started getting turf fields. St Louis, all the clubs that we play against, they have eight to ten turf complexes. Kansas City is getting turf fields left and right with new ones being built every week it seems like."

Sorlie says there's also talk of other development around the soccer complex like hotels, restaurants, retail, even talk of baseball and softball fields. They hope to have phase one, the first five fields, built by late this summer or early fall.