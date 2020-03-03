Springfield still considering local law to limit payday loan companies

The city of Springfield is trying to come up with a law regarding limit high interest rates offered by payday loan businesses.

The city council wants an ordinance to limit the amount of fees you can be charged. A special committee was put together to study what other cities around the state have done to combat the so-called 'debt-trap'.

After several meetings they presented their final report to city leaders Tuesday.

The committee's co-chair thinks change should come from the state level.

"It's not a market driven process. Everybody charges a similar rate. That industry acts more like a cartel than it does, really, a free market.

That has probably been the biggest frustration is trying to do something on the state level versus the local level," said Brian Fogle.

City Council will consider adding a $5,000 tax to each business that wants to operate in city limits.

That money will be used for providing community resources involving of short-term loans.

Voters could see the issue on the ballot in August.