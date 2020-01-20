Springfield stores stock up for an extra super Super Bowl Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs are still reveling in yesterday's big victory over the Tennessee Titans. They're also now preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Chiefs' first Super Bowl in 50 years, and they're not the only ones getting set for the big game. Local businesses are gearing up for an extra super Super Bowl Sunday in Springfield.

When you walk in the doors of Hy-Vee, there's no question you're in Chiefs Kingdom.

"The closer we get the more stuff we're going to have in the store. We're just really trying to bleed red and yellow," said Alex Johnson.

Johnson, one of the managers of the Springfield Hy-Vee store, said even a normal Super Bowl Sunday means big business.

"I really do think it's going to be even crazier than normal. We'll be busier earlier... It's the Chiefs. It makes it a way bigger deal," he said.

Johnson, a Kansas City native, said, even though the game is still two weeks ago, staff is already stocking every corner of the store.

"We're doing it where the sandwiches are red and yellow. We have it where the chips are red and yellow, everything like that."

Harter House manager Michele Kauffman said she is expecting this year's big game to be even bigger.

"Our customers are talking about it. They're super excited about it," she said.

Kauffman is stocking up on snack trays and smoked meats. She said one day is enough notice to put in orders for the Super Bowl.

"A normal Super Bowl doesn't reach the capacity of a holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas, but I truly expect that this Super Bowl Sunday will be a lot of parties, a lot of friends gathering," she said.

Those parties will need decorations, and according to manager Hailey Yockey, Party City is ready for the rush.

"I would say balloons especially are a huge deal. They sell so quickly and crazy it's insane," Yockey said.

She said, with the Chiefs playing for the trophy, Super Bowl Sunday could match one of the store's biggest days of the year, Halloween.

"Busy enough to start selling out of a lot of our products," Yockey said.

Yockey said the store already sold out its Chiefs plates, napkins and cups, but recently got a new shipment and is ordering more. The store has 49ers balloons, along with more generic Super Bowl party decorations.

Customers can order items online and pick them up in the Springfield store.

While they're all anticipating a crazy couple of weeks, the excitement is undeniable in Chiefs Kingdom.

"I am a Chiefs fan. I'm ready to go. I wouldn't have this any other way," Johnson said.

Johnson said there will be new merchandise in the store every day leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. Hy-Vee staff drove to Kansas City Monday to pick up brand new AFC Championship t-shirts.

Johnson said it'll be all hands on deck with staffing at Hy-Vee on the day of the big game to get customers in and out of the store as quickly as possible.