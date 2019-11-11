Springfield to play a vital role in the future of vehicle technology

Springfield is just one of several dozen test markets in the US and Canada that will play a vital role in making vehicles safer.

The future of vehicle technology begins at the Traffic Management Center in Springfield. Data collected by engineers will be sent to analysts in Portland, Oregon. They will use it to build an application that will improve vehicle safety and fuel efficiency.

"Springfield is basically at the right time at the right place in putting it together," said Thomas Bauer, co-founder of Traffic Tech Services.

The company also has an office in Germany.

"TTS" got council approval this month to take traffic signal information. The company will cover any costs associated with the data sharing program.

"The location, the traffic, the combination of infrastructure in terms of the agencies being involved in it. It's MoDot and the city together under one system. That's very conducive for what we are doing," explained Bauer.

His team is developing an app that will allows cars to talk directly with traffic signals through cellular networks. It would give drivers advanced warning of traffic troubles and boost fuel efficiency.

"The tools that we continue to see evolve just with developing technology and how we can apply that to transportation. It's very exciting," said Springfield Traffic Engineer Tom Dancey.

He explained that the process of working with TTS simpler than it may seem. Springfield is simply providing data it already collects.

"We're mostly gathering information into the TMC. We first started to deploy cameras to where we can monitor traffic flow," he said.

Engineers and developers will tie in data from the Ozarks with places like New York, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

"The more we can help the driver navigate through traffic signals, warn them of red signals, etc. the better it is and therefore the clear safety implication," said Bauer.

The technology is scheduled to be placed in cars and tested in Springfield early next year.