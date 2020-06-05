Springfield traffic closures announced ahead of Saturday's protest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The city of Springfield announces a series of traffic closures ahead of a planned protest Saturday afternoon.
The protest is expected to begin around 3 p.m. near Park Central Square. Significant traffic impacts could begin as soon as 2 p.m. and expected until 7 p.m.
The Springfield Police Department will be enforcing the road closures and ask for the public’s cooperation to ensure a safe protest.
Park Central Square and its entrances will close by 2 p.m.
The following will close by 4:45 p.m.:
-Olive Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue
-McDaniel Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue
-Park Central Square
-South Street from Park Central Square to McDaniel Street
-Park Central West to Patton Avenue
-Park Central East and St. Louis Street to Kimbrough Avenue
Kimbrough Avenue over the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to Chestnut Expressway
-Chestnut Expressway to Boonville Avenue
-Boonville Avenue from Chestnut to Park Central Square.
Once the event concludes by 7 p.m., the roads will reopen.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route around downtown Springfield to reach their destinations between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. if possible.