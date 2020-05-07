Springfield trophy shop finds creative way to assist businesses in COVID-19 crisis

A Springfield trophy shop found a creative way to help businesses in the pandemic.

As you head out to the grocery store and other places, you have likely noticed clear counter shields between the customer and the cashier or office worker. BJ's Trophy in Springfield is producing those. The counter shield is designed to put a barrier between people, to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. And it may have a small opening at the bottom to pass payment or paperwork through. They are made of cast acrylic, either a quarter inch or half-inch thick.

BJ's Trophy received requests for the shields, which range in price from about $30 to more than $200, depending on the size, thickness and design. Workers can even make custom designs. Because they use the acrylic to make custom awards, they have the acrylic and the laser cutter right here on site to make them in-house.

"We wanted to give something back to the community and help out, and we felt like this was a good way, that we could provide these at a low cost, and most cases, half of what we've seen them anywhere else oh, and add some protection for local businesses and individuals that need these in their business," said Bill Viles, BJ's Trophy owner.

BJ's trophy is also giving away Hometown Hero Awards, to those doing good though the pandemic. It asks you to nominate heroes on its Facebook page or call. BJ's will announce the winners and deliver the awards.

