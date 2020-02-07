Springfield's unemployment rate spikes to 3.2 percent

The unemployment rate in southwest Missouri jumped since this fall. It is up almost a half-percent.

It's still below the state and national rates, but not much. The 3.2 percent unemployment rate covers Greene, Christian, Webster, Dallas and Polk counties.

"I just think our local numbers are reflective of our nation in general," said Missouri Job Center spokesperson Katherine Trombetta.

She said the recent spike in the unemployment rate could be happening for a number of reasons, including businesses cutting back or closing.

"There have been some retail and some grocery closings lately that we've seen a few job seekers trickle in from those," Trombetta said.

The Springfield unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in November. Now, at 3.2 percent it is the highest it has been since August 2019.

"Seasonal jobs do work into the equation," Trombetta said. "Of course those jobs are finished usually by the end of December, so folks do come to us looking for more full time employment when those jobs are over."

Trombetta said despite the rising unemployment rate, there is still a high demand for workers in a few different career paths in the Springfield Metropolitan Area.

"In our industries that are always in high demand like health care, IT, manufacturing even transportation," she said. "Those industries are still robust and hiring people."

If you're out of work, the center is here to help.

"If someone is laid off for whatever reason we have funds available to help them in placing them in a new job and help them in skills training," Trombetta said. "It's called our dislocated worker program and they just need to call us or come by the job center and we can get them connected to that program."

She also said the manufacturing industry is an especially good place to start your job search. Trombetta said there are more jobs available than people to fill them in that industry right now.

