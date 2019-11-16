Springfield unveils homeless street choir

Singing could be heard down Commercial Street as the Springfield Street Choir, a group made of those homeless or on the brink of homelessness made their first public appearance.

One of those singers was James Thompson. Thompson became homeless a few months ago after he says he was robbed.

"Someone stole my backpack and my ID's and I ended up on the streets," said Thompson.

Thompson says being homeless in Springfield is extremely difficult, something he wouldn't wish on anybody.

"It's like you're invisible, no place to call home, no place to go," said Thompson.

"We wanted to host an event tonight that was really designed to confront some of our own personal stereotypes or preconceived notions of what it feels like and looks like to be unsheltered in Springfield," said Thompson.

Christie Love is the Pastor at Connecting Grounds. She is in charge of the event, 'Stories on the Street.'

"We have got some displays and some of our friends have written cardboard signs, maybe messages that they want the people in this community to understand about the homeless community," said Love.

Love says Springfield is facing a huge homeless problem and with the community's help, we can help each of those individuals.

"We just want people to understand that every single person has a story and every single person has value. When you hear those big numbers those big statistics, it's so important, we as a community remember that every one of those numbers has a face behind it. It has a unique reason that led to their homelessness behind it, has some kind of traumatic event associated with it and so for us to understand that and be more compassionate about it I think would really bring about a change in our community," said Love.

"We are not a threat, we are just like any other people, don't judge," said Thompson.

If you would like to help Connecting Grounds, they are accepting donations of warm clothing, socks, gloves, scarves, etc.