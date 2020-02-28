Springfield veterans react to new memorial for Gulf War

Work is currently underway on a memorial for veterans of Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Kuwait recently pledged $10 million to help the effort.

Chris Goddard and other fellow Marines met to celebrate the news of a new memorial is built in the nation's capital by Kuwait.

"It's just a big part of history and at anytime our service members can be called to do the duty and you must be prepared," said Goddard.

Operation Desert Storm, also known as the Gulf War, began in the 1990s after Iraqi troops invaded Kuwait, trying to gain more control of their oil supply.

Saddam Hussein, Iraq's leader refused to leave, causing the United States to lead a coalition.

"As I said, the night the ground war started, we were about 5 miles from Kuwait waiting for that order to go in, if that first phase had many casualties we probably would have been the next phase to go in, fortunately, it didn't get that far," said Goddard.

"We didn't know what we were getting into over there, it was a big big deal," said Mark Losh.

And while time has passed since the war ended, veterans hope this new memorial will help keep its memory alive.