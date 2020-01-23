Springfield warming shelter overcrowding poses safety risks for the homeless

The string of winter weather has Springfield organizations opening up emergency overnight shelters again tonight.

Harbor house is opening its doors as an overflow shelter to give men a warm place to stay that couldn't find room at the shelter on East Sunshine.

Colder temperatures bring a risk of hypothermia and even death to those without a warm place to stay.

"I have a lot of clients that will say to me 'I didn't even realize I was getting frostbite," said Stephanie Appleby with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Southwest Missouri

Appleby said every year as temperatures drop homeless people are at risk of falling victim to the cold.

"I just heard this out here today [that] somebody passed away the other night," said Kirk Kleindolph.

Kleindolph has been homeless since February of 2018 and is no stranger to the cold.

"I fell asleep under a bridge, just a pathway that went under another road, and I laid up under there and woke up with my fingers on the concrete," he said.

Kleindolph had frostbite.

"[My fingers] were just burning and throbbing and they were all purple," he said. "I was sticking them under my arms hollering because it hurt you know."

Appleby said NAMI opens its doors as a warming shelter during the day, but when 5 p.m. hits the anxiety sets in.

"They're waiting to get the word if the shelters are going to be open or not," she said. "They're all standing around the desk saying 'have you heard anything or do you know if [the shelters are] open or not?"

When the temperature drops below freezing men take shelter at the East Sunshine Church of Christ and women go to Grace United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield.

"Tonight we didn't think they were going to open because it's only supposed to get 33 degrees, but they are going to," Kleindolph said.

He said a few degrees don't feel much different when you're stuck outside.

"Personally, 35 degrees is still pretty cold to be trying to find a place to sleep outside," Kleindolph said.

Appleby said for some people the extreme temperatures serve as motivation.

"It makes them realize the situation could be really dire," she said.

Kleindolph said when it gets cold going to the shelter is an easy decision for him to make.

"Rather than go drinking or doing anything anymore I'd rather be warm and not have to be out there and worrying about freezing or possibly die or something," he said.

The Connecting Grounds Church, the Salvation Army and NAMI all serve as warming shelters people can stop by during the daytime hours.