Springfield woman blares horn in her car to scare off would-be thieves

A Springfield choir teacher scared off would-be thieves Monday who reportedly pulled a gun on her while she was sitting inside her car.

Alberta Smith says she was in her car outside of her home with windows up and doors locked when three young men showed up.

One man went to her driver's side window and showed her a gun, telling her to get out. But Smith says she immediately started blaring the the horn, bringing her husband out of their house and scaring off the three men.

"I can't believe how fast the brain processes in a moment like that," said Smith. "I processed so much information and the decision that, if he's going to shoot me, he's going to shoot me here or he's going to shoot me out of the car. So I just laid on the horn instead, and it worked. They ran away."

Police say they were not able to find the three men, but are investigating the incident.