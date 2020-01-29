Springfield works to improve the quality of life over the next 20 years

The future of Springfield is happening now.

The city's Forward Springfield initiative is gathering input on the community cares about the most and what can be done to fix them, hoping to improve the quality of life over the next 20 years.

City leaders worked with a Chicago based consulting group to compile the data into a 75 page report.

They presented that information to the public.

"This is very important for everyone," said Eric Wood.

He is just one of hundreds of people who decided to participate in one of the three workshops the city held this week.

"I've lived here long enough to watch the city slide into decay and it doesn't have to happen," he said.

The city's Forward Springfield effort started fall of last year with more than 50 public meetings and an online survey. Nearly 7000 people got in the conversation about the directions the city should take over the next two decades.

"I think it's going to take everybody in this town to pay attention to make a difference," said Forward SGF Chair and council member Tom Prater. "I think the involvement also shows how many people think we're on the verge of greatness."

Towards the top of the list of concerns is poverty and homelessness. Another issue is lack of affordable housing and jobs with higher pay. Even better public transportation is of great concern.

But will all these surveys and workshops people participate in make a difference to decision makers?

"The politicians are listening and watching. If they know what people want they can move the policies and the budget in that direction. If they don't pay attention they may not be politicians any longer," explained Prater.

Wood said progress will take time and is hoping his input will help pave the way to a better future.

"If you didn't plant a tree 20 years ago the best time to do it is today," he said.

By March the Forward Springfield project hopes to start putting together answers to the tough questions facing the city.