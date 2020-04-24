Springfield writer works on graphic novel about the “Tiger King”

After trending on an international scale this spring, the popular Netflix show “Tiger King” will be adapted into a comic book version, called “Infamous: Tiger King.”

Working on the project is Missouri writer Michael Frizell and East Coast artist Joe Paradise. The two have worked on several graphic novels together over the years.

Frizell, who is the Director of Student Learning Services at Missouri State University in Springfield, admitted when the idea was presented to him he hadn’t yet watched the show. “They said ‘you have homework and go watch the show!’” He said he and his wife sat in silence thinking “What did we just watch?” A question many Tiger King watchers have pondered.

Frizell said he wanted to take on the task of doing something he doesn’t feel the Netflix series did. "The idea is to kind of dig into their past, be a bit of a detective, try to figure out what makes them tick,” said Frizell. He later described the series as “Dateline gone bad."

With Paradise already onboard, once Frizell finished the first half of the book, he got started on the illustrations.

He explained he’d done all the other books digitally, but he’s going back to the basics with a black Crayola marker and some paper for this one due to some technical difficulties. “All of the artists who are watching this right now are like, ‘Oh my God, He’s using a Crayola marker!’” Paradise said it’s the only thing that can withstand the way he draws.

When asked if the distance between the team was a good or a bad thing, both agreed it allowed them to look at the product with “fresh eyes.”

"It's a great experience for the both of us and I think it leads to the creation of a better product,” said Paradise. “I'm not visual like Joe is,” said Frizell. “When I see what he's done, I go back in, re-write some dialogue, tweak some things here and there, to make sure that they all fit seamlessly."

Frizell said the graphic novel will come in the form of a flipbook. “Half of the book focuses on Joe Exotic and the other half focuses on Carole Baskin,” he said. “The idea is that the characters will come together in the center for their clash and that's where the Netflix series picks up."

As far as if anyone is a little nervous to get involved in the comic book world, they say don't be.

"We have some of the most user friendly, new-reader friendly materials out there,” began Paradise. “There's no 40 years of super hero continuity to get involved with or anything like that." He said if someone has seen an episode of the Netflix show, they know what they're getting into.

Tidal Wave Productions will publish “Infamous: Tiger King,” a 22-page graphic novel. It is set to be released this coming summer. Print copies will be available on Amazon.

Those interested can pre-order the books now HERE. Digital versions will be available from iTunes, Kindle, Nook, ComiXology, Kobo and wherever e-books are sold.