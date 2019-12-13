Springfieldian to hold Viking ship funeral for regrets of 20,000 responders

While many storage units are used to house furniture, documents or cars, Springfieldian Kyle Scheele has a 16 foot-tall, 30 foot-long Viking ship in his unit in Rogersville, Missouri.

For two-and-a-half years Scheele has been cutting and gluing a cardboard dragon boat together so he can set it on fire this Saturday.

He did the same thing to a smaller version of the boat three years ago when he had a Viking funeral to "say goodbye to his 20's" as he turned 30 years-old.

This time the Viking funeral is to put to rest the more than 20,000 cards he's collected from people all over the world who want to let go of their past regrets, mistakes, heartaches, and losses.

"I heard this quote from a British philosopher Allan Watts and he said, 'You are under no obligation to be the same person you were five minutes ago.' So I remember going, 'What if we had some ceremony to let go of all that stuff we don't want to carry with us anymore?'"

Scheele has labored through the dead of winter and hottest parts of summer to meticulously build his creation.

"I thought a lot of people would be like, 'What is this weird millennial thing you're doing?'" he said.

But instead Scheele's idea struck a chord with a lot of people all over the globe. He spread the word of his project through social media and his work as a motivational speaker at high schools, companies, and events.

Plastic containers of cards sent to him line the storage unit next to the Viking ship where they will be loaded up for the funeral on Saturday at a private residence in Rogersville with friends and family in attendance.

Some of the cards have been built into a sign on the back of the boat that says, "The People We Used to Be". As you look through the cards you don't see a lot of regrets like "I wish I had learned to play the piano" or "I wish I had married my high school sweetheart".

They are more about dealing with trying to cope with life.

Some regrets are unusual.

"The funniest card and I don't understand it or know what it means, but somebody just wrote, 'My Danny DeVito body pillow,'" Scheele said with a laugh.

Most regrets, though, are more emotional.

"This child had written 'I need to except that my little brother is gone,'" Scheele said. "I had to sit that one down. I couldn't keep going."

Scheele has learned a lot about the human condition from these simple cards and that people just want to share their feelings with someone else.

"Anxiety and depression come up a lot," he said. "Just what I'm seeing from the cards is that most of us aren't thinking about other people. We're thinking about 'What are they thinking about me?' Every day any one of us can hand a person something that can make them feel better about themselves or worse about themselves, lift them up or tear them down. Those are things they might carry with them for the rest of their lives."

But that's why Scheele thinks this Viking funeral can make a difference in people's lives because it's their perception of letting those regrets go that matters.

"In a sense this project has gone way beyond me and I'm sort of shepherding these regrets," he said. "I think I will feel a lot of emotions about this when it goes up in flames. I'm sure I'll cry."

But as to whether he regrets making this Viking ship of regrets?

"I still haven't filled out a card for the ship," he said with a smile. "My wife says it (the regret card) is just going to say 'Doing this project!'"