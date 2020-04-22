Springfield's Bass Pro Shops reopens for curbside business

Springfield Bass Pro Shops reopened for curbside pickup Wednesday nearly a month after it closed because of the city's stay-at-home order.

The city of Springfield amended how businesses deemed as non-essential could operate Tuesday.

Bass Pro Shops store representatives tell KY3 News its curbside service begins at 10 a.m. and lasts through 7 p.m. You can place the order online at basspro.com or by phone.

"We stand together with local Springfield residents and businesses who are doing the part to help serve our community and act responsibly to curb the spread of the virus," said Bass Pro spokesman Jack Wlezien.

The store is limiting in-store transactions to shooting and shooting accessories. Customers can enter through the southside entrance (closest to Hemingway’s, which remains closed), and we are limiting the number of customers within this area at any given time to ensure appropriate social distancing. Team members are practicing social distancing and other best practices for public health.