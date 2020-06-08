Springfield's Convoy of Hope Delivers More than 20 Million Meals

Convoy of Hope has delivered more than 20 million meals since mid-March, bringing hope and help to those suffering from the fallout caused by COVID-19.

Convoy of Hope's fleet of tractor-trailers continues to crisscross the nation, fulfilling requests from partners and churches in nearly every state.

"There's no question that the need is great. But we can't allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by the enormity of the task before us," says Hal Donaldson, Convoy of Hope president. "Instead, now is a time for each of us to do what we can so others receive the help they need."

During its COVID-19 response, Convoy of Hope has continued international programming. They feed 300,000 underprivileged children each day in 18 countries. In addition, the organization has distributed more than 5 million meals in more than 400 communities around the world in response to the pandemic.