Springfield's Convoy of Hope responds to Tennessee tornado victims

Convoy of Hope’s United States Disaster Services team deployed to Tennessee in response to a series of tornadoes that struck the Nashville area overnight.

Multiple loads of disaster relief supplies are en route to help those who were impacted by the storms. Convoy of Hope will set up a point of distribution to help individuals and families who have been affected by the flooding. Items like food, water, baby items, cleanup supplies and more will be distributed.

Several tornadoes hit the area, killing at least 22 people.

To follow Convoy of Hope’s response, click HERE.