Springfield's Cooper Tennis Complex reopens Wednesday

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Cooper Tennis Complex reopens Wednesday, June 10, except for the men’s locker room, which will reopen Tuesday, June 16.

Cooper Tennis Complex was closed Thursday, June 4, due to an early morning power outage caused by a storm that toppled 13 utility poles nearby on Pythian Street. While the facility was closed Thursday, a fire suppression system supply pipe burst inside a wall, quickly flooding the main entrance and common area, the front desk, the men’s locker room and several offices and closets. It is unclear whether the pipe failure was related to the power outage. The facility’s twelve indoor courts, renovated in 2019, were unharmed. The power outages and flood forced the facility to be closed for two days, then partially reopen.

All classes, lessons, programs and court reservations have resumed. Both the north and south courts are open. The men’s locker room is closed but the lower level restrooms are open. People should enter the complex through the breezeway.

Due to COVID-19 prevention, all members and visitors to sports complexes, and any park or trail are asked to keep a minimum six-foot distance from others, make sure they wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces, cover any coughs or sneezes, and please stay home if they are feeling any symptoms of illness. Bring your own water bottle. For more information on COVID-19 prevention in Parks, visit ParkBoard.org/Coronavirus.

For more information on Cooper Tennis Complex, visit ParkBoard.org/Tennis or call 417-837-5800.