Springfield's Discovery Center closes to the public; takes on new mission

The Discovery Center in downtown Springfield is an interactive, hands-on science museum for all ages. But due to the hair-raising coronavirus crisis, the non-profit organization is closing down for the foreseeable future.

However, in brainstorming ways of using the 60,000 square-foot facility to help the community during these trying times, the idea was launched to use the center as a childcare facility for all the health care workers who are working at hospitals and clinics to fight the pandemic.

"I'm a kid who grew up watching Rogers and I remember the lessons that he taught," said Rob Blevins, the Executive Director of the Discovery Center. "When you're in community crisis mode, it's time to help the helpers."

"Child care stress is something that all of us deal with in every day life," added Teresa Coyan, Cox's Vice-President of Public Relations and a member of the Discovery Center board. "So when there's something like a pandemic it's great to see that the doors are opening for a big need."

"Having resources available to our healthcare workers really gives them that support so that they are available to help care for the others in the community that need their expertise and training," said Marie Moore, Mercy's Director of Operations for Hospitalists, Intensivists, and ED physicians.

While the Discovery Center has plenty of things to keep youngsters learning and entertained, the project still has its challenges.

"We've found out the demand is definitely there," Blevins said. "We have over 200 people on our list already. We have to figure out how to serve three meals a day here and get licensed as a childcare facility basically turning one switch off completely and then restarting as another switch."

As a nonprofit, the center is working with several other organizations to fund the project and is accepting donations from the public including money, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and bottled water. At a time when all of us need to band together to overcome this crucial moment in our nation's history, the Discovery Center is doing its part even when its not in business.

"You can't fight a virus with bravery," Blevins said. "You have to fight it with knowledge, clear action and support."

"It's almost like we're going to war for our community and fighting this off, " Coyan said. "And really that's the mentality of our work force."

Donations can be made online at www.discoverycenter.org/corona/ or by mail to the Discovery Center, 438 East St. Louis St, Springfield, Mo. 65806.

