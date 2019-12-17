Springfield's Hoover Music Company announces closing date after 107 years

Springfield's Hoover Music Company announced its upcoming closing after 107 years.

The store is located at 440 South Jefferson. The company announced the closing on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The company is known for supplying musical instruments for students across the Ozarks. It also provides music lessons.

President of Hoover Music Company James "Brian" Hoover says the store will remain open until mid-January. He says he will release more information about the future of rental contracts with those students.

The company released this statement on Facebook:

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the upcoming closing of Hoover Music Company. Hoover has been a part of our community for 107 years, and a part of five generations of my family. I want to say a special "Thank you" to our customers who have made it possible to stay in business for as long as we have, and wish you the very best along your musical journey. -James "Brian" Hoover, President"

