Springfield's Salvation Army begins holiday assistance program

Now is the time for families in Greene and Christian Counties to sign up for the Springfield Salvation Army's holiday assistance program.

From now until November 18, families with children 16 and younger or households with seniors 60 and up or individuals who are disabled can receive food and Christmas presents through the Gifts of the Season program. The sign up is being held at the Salvation Army headquarters at Kansas and Chestnut.

Organizers say the Christmas season is the perfect time for them to offer this helping hand.





