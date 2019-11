The Springfield Salvation Army kicked off its 2019 Tree of Lights Campaign Friday.

The charity hopes to raise $1 million this holiday season.

Salvation Army leaders also announced a new and potentially more convenient way to give when you see those familiar red kettles this year. If your smart phone is equipped with Apple or Google Pay, just tap the sign and you'll quickly be connected to a website where you can donate. You also have the option of scanning a Q-R code to give.