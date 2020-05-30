Springfield's Target closes Saturday afternoon, company announces some temporary closures nationwide

Springfield's Target abruptly closed Saturday afternoon.

A sign in front of the store, located at 1825 E Primrose St., reads: "This store location is temporarily closed. We apologize for the inconvenience."

It's unclear why the store closed at this point. Some customers tell KY3 they were told to leave the store by 2:30 p.m.

Target has also announced temporary closures for dozens of locations nationwide, including many in Minnesota, until further notice. The Springfield locations and others in Missouri were not listed.

The company released the following statement on the listed closures:

"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal. We’re providing our team members with direct communications updates regarding any store impact where they work. Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations."

KY3 made multiple calls to Target Corporate Offices for more information, but none were answered or returned.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.