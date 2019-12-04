Springfield's police chief says he's excited about new Greene County Jail plans

Greene County officials this week announced plans for the location of the future Greene County Jail.

The land sits just outside city limits on the northwest corner of the city. Construction will likely begin in the spring of 2020.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams hopes the extra land leads to extra space. The new jail will hold more than double the current jail, about 1,400 inmates. Williams agrees with the county's decision to build a one story facility on a larger piece of land, rather than a tall building in the middle of Springfield. He says the drive to book people into jail won't be bad. He's thankful the county has chosen a spot so close to the city limits, because they could have put it anywhere in Greene County. He says the additional jail space will mean more than just violent criminals will be locked up.

"It's those property crime people, the criminals that steal cars and break into cars and break into houses," said Chief Williams. "Those are the ones that get booked and released, generally, so they're out pretty quick, so they're not locked up while they're awaiting trial. Those are the ones that I think will have the biggest impact on the quality of life here in the city."

The county has yet to close on the land with SCI Missouri Funeral Services Inc. for $679,545.

