Missouri Pfizer lab working on potential COVID-19 vaccine

A facility in the St. Louis area is one of three sites in the United States that has been identified as an initial manufacturing center for COVID-19 vaccine production.

Pfizer Laboratories, located in Chesterfield, Missouri, is among the sites working on a potential coronavirus vaccination.

This week, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, a German pharmaceutical company, began human trials for the BNT162 vaccine program to prevent COVID-19. The trial is part of a global development program.

Pfizer and BioNTech are developing messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines. Their development program includes four vaccine candidates, each representing a different combination of mRNA format and target antigen. Dosing of the first cohort in Germany was completed last week.

“For Missourians to feel safe going forward, we must be able to develop a COVID-19 vaccine,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday. “We are proud the Pfizer facility right here in Chesterfield, Missouri, is helping lead the charge on this critically important global development.”

Pfizer and BioNTech are currently investigating whether the vaccine candidates will be safe and effective against COVID-19. Each of the four vaccine candidates is potentially being tested in three different doses and two different age populations in a single-phase study.

Pfizer is scaling up methods and processes at its Chesterfield site that may be required to produce large volumes if a vaccine is approved. The company is also actively scaling up its manufacturing capacity and distribution infrastructure in Chesterfield to make the vaccine available, if shown to be safe and effective, as quickly as possible.

“We are working closely with regulatory authorities to develop, test, and manufacture a potential mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 infection at an unprecedented pace,” Pfizer Biotherapeutics and Pharmaceutical Sciences Department Head Christine Smith said in today's briefing. “We are leveraging our decades of scientific expertise in pioneering vaccine discovery and development to respond to this global health crisis.”

Researchers are hoping to make the vaccine available sooner than the expected 12-to-18 month timeframe.

Along with the Chesterfield facility, Pfizer owned-sites in Massachusetts, Michigan, and Puurs, Belgium, have also been identified as manufacturing centers for COVID-19 vaccine production.