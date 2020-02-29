St. Louis man pleads guilty to smothering infant; sentenced to life in prison

A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison, plus another 10 years, for smothering his infant son three years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Jibri Baker was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and assault in the death of 3-month-old Ayden Baker in April 2017.

Police say Baker admitted he first tried to kill Ayden by pushing the infant’s head into a bed.

The baby stopped moving after several minutes and Baker turned him over, believing he was dead. But the infant took a breath, and prosecutors say Baker then held the infant’s nostrils and mouth closed until he died.