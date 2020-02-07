St. Louis man wanted for murder shoots himself outside cabin in Marion County, Ark.

A St. Louis man wanted for a murder charge shot himself as officers surrounded him outside a cabin in Marion County, Ark.

James Kempf faced charges of second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Authorities found him dead in a cabin owned by a lifelong friend.

According to KSDK-TV, Kempf shot himself in the head as U.S. marshals closed in on capturing him.

Investigators believe the gun he used to kill himself was the same one Kempf used a week earlier in a double shooting. Investigators say he shot both his wife and father-in-law. His wife survived the shooting.